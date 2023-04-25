Stated Home Minister Taneti Vanitha Happy Street inaugurated in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : 'Happy Street' will be a platform for sports and entertainment and it will help build a healthy society by reducing stress, stated Home Minister Taneti Vanitha.

Under the auspices of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation, a road near AKC College has been named Happy Street and some special constructions have been made.

MP M Bharat Ram said that they are introducing Happy Street to Rajahmundry, which exists in cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that Happy Street is available for children and adults every Sunday from 6 am to 11 am.

He said that Happy Street will be filled with rare and new beauty. 'Such theme structures are limited to big cities and now this is being introduced to Rajahmundry. It has cultural and sports events like jumbo dance, yoga, live stage, outdoor badminton and outdoor table tennis.

Various sports arrangements have been made especially for children. It will become a venue where all the family members can spend a pleasant time together,' added the Commissioner.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and Ruda Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy participated.