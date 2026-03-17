‘Statue of Sacrifice’ puts Telugu pride on global stage: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister for education and IT Nara Lokesh said the installation of the 58-foot bronze statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati has taken the greatness of the Telugu people from the state capital to the international stage. He said the “Statue of Sacrifice” symbolises the pride and self-respect of Andhra Pradesh and stands as a living reminder of Sriramulu unparalleled sacrifice. Lokesh participated in the unveiling ceremony of the 58-foot bronze statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu in the people’s capital Amaravati along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of Sriramulu’s 125th birth anniversary. The statue has been erected to commemorate his historic 58-day fast unto death demanding the formation of a separate Andhra State.

Paying tributes at the memorial, Lokesh said he felt proud to say that he is a Telugu citizen of Andhra Pradesh and that this sense of pride was given to the Telugu people by Potti Sriramulu. “He is not just an individual but a symbol of Telugu honour. His sacrifice gave us our state, and his birth anniversary is like a festival for every Telugu person,” he said.

Lokesh recalled that during his Yuva Galam padayatra, he had promised members of the Arya Vaishya community that a grand statue of Amarajeevi would be installed in Amaravati. “It gives me immense satisfaction that we were able to fulfil that promise in a short time,” he said.

He noted that the foundation for the statue was laid on September 3, 2025, and the project was completed within 194 days, reflecting the commitment of the coalition government, the memorial trust, officials, workers and donors who contributed to the initiative.

Lokesh described Potti Sriramulu as a tireless freedom fighter and social reformer who fought selflessly for society without seeking power or political positions. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Sriramulu joined the Sabarmati Ashram, participated in the freedom movement, and even went to jail during the Satyagraha struggle. He also led movements for Dalit temple entry in Nellore and fought against untouchability, undertaking several hunger strikes for social justice.

Lokesh explained that Sriramulu began his historic fast on October 19, 1952, at the residence of Bulusu Sambamurthy in Madras and continued it for 58 days, sacrificing his life for the cause of a separate Andhra State. His death stirred the nation and ultimately led to the formation of Andhra State with Kurnool as its capital on October 1, 1953.

He also referred to historian Ramachandra Guha, who wrote that Potti Sriramulu had a profound impact on India’s history and geography, as his sacrifice paved the way for the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.