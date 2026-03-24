Steel key to achieving Viksit Bharat: Mittal

Visakhapatnam: Expressing his happiness over laying foundation stone for Rs 1.36-lakh cr AM/NS India steel plant, Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman of global steel major ArcelorMittal, said that steel would play role in achieving atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat (developed India) goals.

Speaking after the groundbreaking ceremony of the steel plant, he said that he was trying very hard to come back to India. “Every sector needs steel,” he said. ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal thanked people for co-operating with the company for setting up the steel plant at Rajayyapeta in Anakapalli district. The AP government has created confidence among investors through its policies, he added.