Steps on to check seasonal diseases says health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav

Vijayawada : Minister for medical, health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the government has taken measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases such as diarrhoea and viral fevers during this rainy season. He said some cases of diarrhoea were reported in parts of the state and the medical and health department is working in co-ordination with other departments to contain it.

Satya Kumar inaugurated the Ayushman health centre, built by Velagapudi Narasimha Rao and Raj Kumar under the auspices of the Velagapudi Trust at Yanamalakuduru village in Penamalur constituency on Saturday. Penamalur MLA Bode Prasad and special chief secretary of the health, medical and family welfare M T Krishnababu and other officials attended the inauguration.

Addressing the gathering, Satya Kumar said the hospitals, which sustain life, are the true temples and stated that the NDA government in the state is committed to ensure every poor person in the state gets quality treatment through government hospitals. The goal of AP government is to provide better medical services to the poor in Ayushman health centres (UPHCs).

The minister urged everyone to contribute to the development of the society. He congratulated Raj Kumar (Velagapudi Trust) who worked seriously for the construction of this UPHC.

Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad expressed happiness on construction of hospital for the poor in his constituency. NRI and Velagapudi Trust chief Velagapudi Raj Kumar reiterated their aim of providing better medical services to the poor.

Special chief secretary Krishna Babu announced that screening for three types of cancer, breast, cervical and oral health would begin on August 15. Director of health Dr Padmavathi, DM&HO Dr Geethabai participated in the programme.

Later, interacting with the media, minister Satya Kumar Yadav alleged that financial mismanagement had taken place in the state in medical and health department in the last five years and stated that thorough investigation will be conducted into the irregularities. He alleged that the previous government had neglected the problems of employees working in the department.