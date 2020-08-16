Stray dog bite cases shoot up in Kurnool

Kurnool: Ever since the lockdown kicked in on March 24, there has been a spurt in the number of dog bite cases, involving both packs and single canines in Dhone and Nandyal in the district.

People fear coming on to the roads from their houses. During nighttime, the dogs are giving sleepless nights to residents with their houls and barking sounds. Recently, 12 persons including children were critically injured in the dog's attack in Dhone town.

Speaking to The Hans India, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) district president Sukaiah said that stray dog population increased manifold in the recent days. If anyone is found alone, they immediately pounce on the person and injure him critically, he said. In the recent past as many as 12 persons of Taraka Rama Nagar and 6 more at Sunder Singh colony were severely injured in the attack, he pointed out.

Narayana, an advocate, said that people are scared to come out of their houses during morning hours and in nights, they are spending sleepless nights due to their horrible sounds. "The dog hauls are unbearable. Sometimes a group of dogs attacking the other group. Several kids and elderly persons were seriously injured. Despite lodging several complaints with the concerned authorities, no action has been taken to tackle the dog's menace," alleged Narayana.

Similar incidents were reported at Kota Veedi in Nandyal. As many as 8 persons seriously suffered dog bites. The residents allege that corporation authorities are least concerned to take action on the menace. The residents demand the authorities concerned to act seriously and save people from falling prey to the stray dogs.