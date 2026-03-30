Strengthen party to serve people better: CM Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asserted that only those who work sincerely for the party will be given opportunities to serve as public representatives, sending a strong message to party leaders sidelining committed workers at the grassroots level.

Addressing the TDP’s 44th Foundation Day celebrations at the party headquarters, Naidu emphasised that strengthening the cadre will remain the party’s top priority. The Chief Minister made it clear that leaders who ignore or distance themselves from party workers will not be encouraged.

He reiterated that hardworking members of the party cadre would be recognised and rewarded. The responsibility of identifying such committed workers has been entrusted to Minister and party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Highlighting potential political changes, Chandrababu observed that the proposed delimitation process could increase seats by 50 per cent, alongside the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women. “Those who work with discipline and commitment to strengthen the party will become public representatives,” he said, urging party leaders to stay connected with people and resolve their issues. Reflecting on the party’s journey since its inception 44 years ago by actor and former chief minister of undivided AP, N T Rama Rao, he said every step and decision of the TDP has been historic and aimed at public welfare. He recalled key milestones such as the Rs 2-per-kg rice scheme, women’s property rights, and empowerment initiatives like DWCRA, which later became models at the national level.

Chandrababu spoke about the challenges faced by the party, including political crises and sacrifices made by workers. “The party has seen both victories and hardships. Many from the cadre had laid down their lives and endured immense struggles. This leadership and power today are the result of their sacrifices,” he said.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Naidu highlighted welfare initiatives, job creation efforts, and assured that power tariffs would not be increased. He reiterated plans to complete major projects like Amaravati and Polavaram.

The atmosphere at the event reflected a visible shift in approach, with party workers taking the center-stage while senior leaders sat among the audience—symbolising the slogan “Cadre is the leadership.” The celebrations concluded with Chandrababu taking a pledge along with workers to further strengthen the party.