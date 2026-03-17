Stress on youth’s role in shaping economic future

Vijayawada: Emphasising the crucial role of youth in shaping the country’s economic future, Manchala Sai Sudhakar Naidu, chairman and managing director of No 1 news channel, said students should cultivate analytical thinking, entrepreneurial spirit and awareness of socio-economic issues to contribute to national development. He said that effective communication of economic realities through media and research can play a vital role in strengthening the nation.

He was speaking as the chief guest at Artha Veda 2K26 – Reviving the Roots of Economics, an academic event organised by the Department of Economics of Andhra Loyola College here on Monday. The programme aimed to connect students with both classical and contemporary dimensions of economics and highlight its relevance in everyday life, aligning with the Indian Knowledge System (IKS). Deputy General Manager of NREDCAP G Nani Babu, who was the guest of honour, spoke about sustainable development and economic planning. Earlier, Correspondent A Rex Angelo welcomed the gathering and described economics as a powerful pathway that can transform societies from poverty to prosperity. Principal S Melchior highlighted the enduring relevance of Arthashastra by Kautilya, noting its continued influence on modern concepts such as trade, taxation and public welfare.

The event featured several engaging academic and cultural activities including Chanakya Niti Quiz, Arthapreneur, Artha Kala, Artha Lekhana, Artha Charcha and Kautilya Darbar, with participation from around 150 students representing various colleges. The programme was convened by Head of the Department of Economics B Baby Rani and concluded successfully with enthusiastic student participation, showcasing the relevance of economic thought from ancient wisdom to modern applications.