Strict traffic monitoring during Ugadi festivities conclude

Nandyal: In view of the concluding day of the Ugadi festivities at Srisailam on Thursday, the district police have intensified traffic management measures to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and vehicles.

A large influx of pilgrims from various regions visited the sacred shrine of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, and with their return journey underway, authorities have taken proactive steps to prevent congestion and inconvenience on key routes.

To streamline traffic and maintain order, mobile police teams have been deployed at crucial points, actively regulating vehicular movement and assisting devotees. District Superintendent of Police, Suneel Sheoran, is closely supervising the entire operation from the Command Control Room, ensuring real-time monitoring and swift response to any emerging traffic issues. The coordinated efforts aim to provide a safe and hassle-free travel experience for all pilgrims departing from Srisailam.

The police department has appealed to motorists and devotees to remain patient, avoid rushing, and strictly adhere to traffic guidelines issued by the authorities. Officials emphasized that public cooperation is essential for the success of these arrangements and urged everyone to prioritize safety while returning to their respective destinations.