  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Student and women groups stage protest in Vizag against assault of a girl

Student and women groups stage protest in Vizag against assault of a girl
x
Highlights

The students, women and civil society staged a protest at the Ganananda ashram in Visakhapatnam demanding strict action against Purnananda Swamy who had allegedly assaulted a girl.

The students, women and civil society staged a protest at the Ganananda ashram in Visakhapatnam demanding strict action against Purnananda Swamy who had allegedly assaulted a girl.

However, the police stopped the women, public and student groups who tried to go inside the ashram, which led to a heated argument between the police and the leaders of the women's student unions. The women's groups protested over the obstruction. It is learned that the Ganananda ashram Swamiji was arrested over the alleged assault case and the police are investigating the case. Meanwhile, the students unions staged protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X