Live
- Chittoor Dairy sets merger in Amul Foods
- Next nine months is crucial, should work hard: YS Jagan to MLAs
- 'Terrorism divides but tourism unites', says PM Modi in G20 meet
- Bakra Eid 2023: When is Bakrid, Significance of Bakrid, Celebrations, All you Need to Know Here
- 5 Yoga poses to handle grief
- Portal to collect public opinions on Brand Bengaluru launched Suggestion received on construction of Tunnel road: DCM
- IIM Bangalore retains top slot in Positive Impact Rating 2023
- Kidnappers tortured my family: Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana
- Student and women groups stage protest in Vizag against assault of a girl
- 10 US students arrive in LU to learn Urdu, Persian
Student and women groups stage protest in Vizag against assault of a girl
Highlights
The students, women and civil society staged a protest at the Ganananda ashram in Visakhapatnam demanding strict action against Purnananda Swamy who had allegedly assaulted a girl.
The students, women and civil society staged a protest at the Ganananda ashram in Visakhapatnam demanding strict action against Purnananda Swamy who had allegedly assaulted a girl.
However, the police stopped the women, public and student groups who tried to go inside the ashram, which led to a heated argument between the police and the leaders of the women's student unions. The women's groups protested over the obstruction. It is learned that the Ganananda ashram Swamiji was arrested over the alleged assault case and the police are investigating the case. Meanwhile, the students unions staged protest.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS