Student and women groups stage protest in Vizag against assault of a girl

The students, women and civil society staged a protest at the Ganananda ashram in Visakhapatnam demanding strict action against Purnananda Swamy who had allegedly assaulted a girl.

However, the police stopped the women, public and student groups who tried to go inside the ashram, which led to a heated argument between the police and the leaders of the women's student unions. The women's groups protested over the obstruction. It is learned that the Ganananda ashram Swamiji was arrested over the alleged assault case and the police are investigating the case. Meanwhile, the students unions staged protest.