Students exhorted to work hard to excel in various fields

Vijayawada : Ignorance is veiled off by knowledge, and knowledge is imparted by teachers, said Swathantrabharathi Ramesh, renowned actor and Kuchipudi dancer.

He was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the two-day Sphoorti celebrations at the Andhra Loyola Col-lege here on Saturday.

He also highlighted several extraordinary figures from his-tory and contemporary times: Neera Arya, the courageous bodyguard of Subhas Chandra Bose, who displayed unwa-vering patriotism even in personal adversity; Ram Prasad Bismil, the first Muslim to be hanged for India’s freedom struggle, symbolising unity in sacrifice; Prof Meenal Posla, who invented a groundbreaking COVID testing kit; Chin-takindi Mallesham, who received the Padma Sri for his revolutionary invention in the weaving industry.

Ramesh urged students to reflect on the utility of their work, emphasising the importance of making their efforts fruitful, meaningful and successful not just for themselves, but for the greater benefit of society.

The grand culmination of Sphoorti marked vibrant cultural performances, inspiring speeches and thought-provoking messages.

The event commenced with an array of mesmerising per-formances, including a powerful mime act, an energetic folk dance, and a vibrant western dance, all showcasing the students’ remarkable talents.

Fr G Kirankumar, Fr Rayappa and Fr Prabhudas empha-sised the essence of creativity and teamwork that defines Sphoorti. Later, prizes were distributed to the students.