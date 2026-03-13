Students must make best use of opportunities: SETKUR CEO

Kurnool: Society for environment and training kurnool and nandyal (SETKUR) CEO Dr K Venugopal conducted a surprise inspection of the Social Welfare Girls’ Hostel at Ulindakonda on Thursday. During his visit, he interacted with the students and reviewed the facilities being provided to them. He emphasized that the government has been extending several welfare measures and facilities for students, and urged them to make the best use of these opportunities to achieve success in life. He also encouraged the students to strive for excellence and become role models who inspire future generations.

While interacting with the hostel inmates, Dr Venugopal enquired about the quality of food being served and whether breakfast and meals were being provided according to the prescribed menu.

He also reviewed the availability of drinking water and sanitation facilities in the hostel. After verifying the arrangements and interacting with the students, he expressed satisfaction with the overall facilities. The CEO also inspected the hostel records to ensure proper maintenance and adherence to administrative norms. Dr Venugopal further directed the hostel warden, Kalpana, to expedite the construction of 16 bathrooms being built with the initiative of the District Collector. He instructed the authorities to complete the works at the earliest and make the facilities available to the students without delay, highlighting the importance of adequate sanitation infrastructure in hostels for the well-being and comfort of the students.

Later, the SETKUR CEO attended the morning assembly at the Zilla Parishad High School in Ulindakonda. On the occasion, he distributed prizes to students who had excelled in various competitions.

Appreciating the initiative of teaching 10th class syllabus to 9th class students from the month of March itself, he said that such a practice would help complete the syllabus on time and enable students to face public examinations with greater confidence. Headmistress Lalitha, Warden Kalpana, and SETKUR staff members were present during the programme.