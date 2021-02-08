Students plan to form JAC to launch of a stir against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

Students and other people's organisations in Tirupati city are planning to form a JAC to continue a long time stir till the BJP government would drop the decision of privatisation of Visakapatnam Ukku factory. Political parties also came on road to express the protest against the BJP led Modi government over this issue.

On Monday, SFI students organisation conducted a stir against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. First they assembled at Mahatma Pule statue at Blajai Colony, from there they went out as a rally through city roads. And raised slogans against the Modi government's decision. In this connection SFI District Secretary N Madav Krishan addressing the students criticized that Modi government is vandalizing the public sector companies as planned, as part of that they took decision to privatise the Visakha Ukku factory which served the nation for the last four decades in manufacturing steel.

He asked the State Government to build up pressure on the Modi Government to withdraw the Visakha Steel privatisation decision.

In another programme ASFI Chittoor District Committee has conducted a round table conference with all the political parties over the BJP government anti peoples decision which announced privatisation of Visakha Ukku factory. Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist ) CPM and other political parties leaders, as well as people's organisations activities took part in the roundtable conference. All the political parties except BJP are planning to continue agitations against the Visakha Ukku Privatisation. In this regard various students and youth organisations and political party leaders are mulling to start a joint protest over this demand.

Due to local body polls busy ruling TDP and YSRCP parties are not taking as serious of this issue and maintained silence. More over police in view of local body polls imposed police act 30 for prohibiting the demonstrations.

DYFI District Secretary S Jayachandra told The Hans India " all the left students and youth organisations are ready to fight jointly along with all other political parties against the Modi anti peoples policies. We started a series of agitations in the city till the government put a step back on this decision.