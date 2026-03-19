Sudden Cold Snap and Hailstorm Warnings in Telugu States

The intense heat across the Telugu states has unexpectedly eased, replaced by unseasonal rains driven by a surface circulation system and southwesterly winds. Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are experiencing a significant weather shift. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of possible hailstorms and lightning strikes over the next four days, cautioning residents to stay alert.

Officials explained that a combination of a trough and southwesterly winds has created the current weather pattern, increasing the risk of sudden downpours and lightning. Residents are advised to avoid sheltering under trees or near electric poles during rainfall and to seek safe cover instead.

In Telangana, the weather has turned noticeably cooler, with hailstorms expected in several districts, including Hyderabad. Heavy rains are already impacting Khammam, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, and Wanaparthy districts. Authorities forecast that similar heavy rainfall could occur in Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, and Sircilla in the coming hours. The department warned of strong winds associated with these storms, which could cause trees to fall, and urged caution for travellers.