Sugarcane farmers appeal to MLC Nagababu to revive Chodavaram factory

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member K Nagababu assured that he will strive to bring back the former glory of the Chodavaram sugar factory.

The MLC interacted with sugarcane farmers at the Jana Sena Party office in Bheemili here on Tuesday.

The sugarcane farmers brought their problems to the notice of Nagababu and appealed to him to resolve them at the earliest.

The farmers informed that they had cultivated crops over thousands of acres in the past and made profits.

Now, they are facing losses and are not even arriving at break-even.

They said that they have become debt-ridden because they are not getting a reasonable price for the sugarcane crops, and if the Chodavaram sugar factory is revived, thousands of farmers will be benefitted.

The farmers appealed to the MLC that the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme should be linked to agriculture to extend support the sugarcane farmers.

Similarly, the farmers were asked to work towards providing funds to cooperative societies through the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Responding to them, Nagababu assured that he would bring the issues to the attention of Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Later, the farmers submitted a memorandum to the MLC.

Chodavaram Constituency In-charge PVSN Raju Bheemunipatnam constituency In-charge Panchakarla Sandeep, AMC Chairman Allam Rama Apparao and farmers were present.