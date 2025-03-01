Super Six thrown out of window, alleges YSRCP

Vijayawada: YSRCP slammed the coalition government’s state budget as a ‘deceptive numbers game’ filled with self-praise and criticism of the previous government, lacking a solid development plan, and leaving the ‘Super Six’ promises unfulfilled.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana speaking to media at Assembly on Friday accused the coalition of misusing the public mandate, prioritising praise for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh over public needs.

He highlighted unfulfilled promises, including inadequate allocations for Talliki Vandanam (Rs. 15,000 for school-going children), with only Rs. 9,400 crore being allocated for 81 lakh students as against the required Rs 12,000 crore, and Annadata Sukhibhava, promised at Rs 20,000 for farmers, offering no clarity on the scheme. Market intervention funds was reduced from Rs. 3,000 crore to Rs 300 crore, with no support for chilli farmers. He pledged a thorough budget review to expose its flaws.

MLC Ravi Babu called it a hollow exercise, lacking funds for backward classes and the promised Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance.

MLC Varudu Kalyani accused the government of deceiving north Andhra and Rayalaseema, citing underfunded scheme like Deepam 2.0 (Rs 2,500 crore allocated as against the required Rs 4,000 crore).

YSRCP leaders vowed to confront the government in the legislature over these lapses and the alleged forced resignations of 17 vice-chancellors, with evidence.