Supply of tarpaulins to all farmers assured

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna district collector DK Balaji on Wednesday inspected paddy grain piles dried along the main road in Marrivada village of Pamidimukkala mandal and interacted with farmers to understand their difficulties. He examined the discoloured paddy grains affected by recent rains and the Mangavai pest, which farmers said had made buyers reluctant to purchase the produce.

During the interaction, the farmers informed the collector that the crop was harvested on Saturday and currently had a moisture content of 23%. The collector assured them that there was no imminent weather threat and urged them not to panic. He said the district administration had arranged 30 lakh gunny bags, significantly more than last year, but the sudden large-scale harvesting using harvesters had created an unexpected surge in demand. He assured farmers that the required number of bags would be supplied without delay. When some farmers reported that only a few were provided tarpaulins for crop protection, the Collector immediately instructed officials over phone to supply tarpaulins to all eligible farmers at the earliest. Later in the afternoon, collector Balaji visited the Gannavaram Tahsildar office and thoroughly verified multiple registers, files and monthly reports. He reviewed records related to attendance, land acquisition, encroachments, court cases, PGRS applications, revenue staff registers and treasury bills. He instructed the staff to update all registers daily and avoid pending work.

Gannavaram Tahsildar KV Sivaiah, Deputy Tahsildar Bhavani, Revenue Inspector Ravi, and office staff accompanied him during the inspection.