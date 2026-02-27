Supreme Court Collegium propose new chief justice to AP High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has proposed new Chief Justices for the Andhra Pradesh and Madras High Courts. Justice Lisa Gill, currently serving as a judge of the Chandigarh High Court, has been recommended as the next Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Justice Sushrut Aravind Dharmadhikari is proposed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

This decision marks a significant move by the Collegium, which has also agreed to appoint new High Court Chief Justices approximately two months before their respective retirements. The appointments aim to ensure smooth leadership transitions within the judiciary.