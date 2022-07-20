Supreme Court collegium recommends seven new judges to Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of seven new judges to Andhra Pradesh.

The names of Adusumilli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkala Gadda Radhakrishna Kripasagar, Bandaru Shyam Sundar, Ootukuru Srinivas, Boppana Varahalakshmi Narasimha, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkataramana have been recommended as judges of the High Court.

The decision was taken today in a collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana of the Supreme Court. The decision was taken by promoting seven judicial officers as judges.