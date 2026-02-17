  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Supreme Court denies bail to accused in actress Pratyusha’s death case, asks to surrender

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 11:36 AM IST
Supreme Court denies bail to accused in actress Pratyusha’s death case, asks to surrender
X

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant verdict in the death case of actress Pratyusha, who gained fame in the Telugu film industry two decades ago.

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant verdict in the death case of actress Pratyusha, who gained fame in the Telugu film industry two decades ago. The court rejected the bail plea filed by the main accused, Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy, and directed him to surrender to police immediately.

Previously, the High Court had sentenced Siddhartha Reddy to two years in prison. The Supreme Court has now upheld that decision, confirming that the accused must serve his sentence. This marks a major milestone in the lengthy legal proceedings.

Tags

Supreme Court rejects bail in Pratyusha death caseGudipalli Siddhartha Reddy directed to surrenderHigh Court two-year sentence upheldTelugu film actress Pratyusha case verdictlong-pending legal proceedings conclusion
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Beyond algorithms: Education’s role in the age of AI

Beyond algorithms: Education’s role in the age of AI

National News

More
Share it
X