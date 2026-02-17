Supreme Court denies bail to accused in actress Pratyusha’s death case, asks to surrender

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant verdict in the death case of actress Pratyusha, who gained fame in the Telugu film industry two decades ago. The court rejected the bail plea filed by the main accused, Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy, and directed him to surrender to police immediately.

Previously, the High Court had sentenced Siddhartha Reddy to two years in prison. The Supreme Court has now upheld that decision, confirming that the accused must serve his sentence. This marks a major milestone in the lengthy legal proceedings.