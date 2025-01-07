Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh

In a significant legal setback, the Supreme Court of India has denied anticipatory bail to former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament Nandigam Suresh in connection with the murder of a woman named Mariyamma. The court's decision stems from an incident that occurred in 2020, wherein Suresh's followers allegedly attacked Mariyamma, a resident of Velagapudi in the Thullur mandal, following her accusations against the then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the cessation of her pension and unfulfilled promises of housing.

The incident led to Mariyamma's death and the subsequent registration of a murder case by local law enforcement. For an extended period, the investigation faced delays as the YSRCP held power. However, matters gained momentum when Mariyamma's son reached out to Minister Nara Lokesh in the new coalition government, advocating for justice and providing details regarding the circumstances surrounding his mother's death.

Following this intervention, police officials initiated action, resulting in the arrest of Nandigam Suresh. After seeking bail from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Suresh’s request was denied due to the grave nature of the allegations against him, prompting him to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

A bench led by Justice Dipankar Dutta examined Suresh's petition but raised concerns about his failure to disclose pertinent details regarding his prior cases. The Supreme Court emphasized its inability to interfere with the decision of the trial court, which had also denied him bail. Consequently, the bench dismissed Suresh's plea, advising him to reapply for bail in the trial court, especially now that a chargesheet has been filed in the case.

As the investigation continues, the ruling marks a pivotal moment in a case that has intensified scrutiny on political accountability and justice in the region.