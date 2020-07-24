Andhra Pradesh: The Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's controversy is heating up the atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh ever since he has postponed the local body elections citing the problems that may arise due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is already known that the Ramesh Kumar affair reached the courts several times. Earlier, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar affair has come as another shock to the Andhra Pradesh government with High Court has ruled that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar should be reinstated.

But the YSRCP government did not enforce that ruling with which, Jagan Mohan Reddy government had to receive contempt of court proceedings in the Nimmagadda case. However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the contempt proceedings. The petition was heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, which did not agree to stay the matter.

The Supreme Court during the hearing has made sensational comments. It asserted that "everything came to our notice in connection with the Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar case; we are deliberately refused to give stay in this case." The CJI commented that contempt of court is going on with government not reinstating Ramesh Kumar as SEC even though the state governor had sent the letter.

It is known fact that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has filed a petition in the High Court against not appointing him as SEC. The court questioned the government as to why Nimmagadda was not appointed despite the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the verdict. The High Court directed the government to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the next hearing to Friday. AP High Court was ordered to meet the governor and instructed to file a petition. The High Court asked the governor to enforce the judgment.

Following the High Court's orders former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar met AP Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan on Monday. He submitted a petition to the Governor to reappoint him as SEC. He discussed with the governor over the High Court's judgement and remaining issues and asked re-appoint him as SEC.