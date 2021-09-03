Supreme Court directs CBI to book Adimulapu Suresh couple

New Delhi: A bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to pursue the disproportionate assets case against AP Minister, Adimulapu Suresh and his wife. The bench consisting of Justice Hima Kohli, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice D Y Chandrachud, adjourned the case to two weeks.

Both Suresh, who is now an Education Minister in Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet and his wife, Vijayalakshmi were in Indian Revenue Services when a CBI team raided their premises in 2016 as part of a nation-wide operation against bureaucrats on its radar. A disproportionate assets case was registered against both in 2017 and Vijayalakshmi reportedly was mentioned as A1 and her husband, Suresh, as A2. The couple, however, approached the Telangana High Court maintaining that CBI had filed a FIR without preliminary investigation. Justice Lalitha Kumari led bench of the High Court dismissed the CBI contention and rubbished its FIR after hearing the case.

The premiere investigation agency then approached the Supreme Court.

Additional Solicitor General, Aishwarya Bhati, arguing on behalf of the CBI reiterated that the CBI had presented a foolproof FIR. The bench sought to know why the contents of the case were not argued properly and directed the agency to reopen the case and file the FIR afresh. Nearly 100 top bureaucrats have been booked by the CBI so far in the country for corruption and disproportionate assets in the last decade or so.