Supreme Court directs YS Avinash Reddy to approach High Court vacation bench on May 25

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday which heard YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case ordered the petitioner to approach High Court vacation bench of May 25 to seek the bail.

The Supreme Court vacation bench comprising of JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha heard the petition and gave the above orders. It remains to be seen whether YS Avinash Reddy would get bail.

