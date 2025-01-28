  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court dismisses petition to transfer CID cases against Chandrababu to CBI

Supreme Court dismisses petition to transfer CID cases against Chandrababu to CBI
x
Highlights

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking the transfer of CID cases against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking the transfer of CID cases against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petition, filed by High Court lawyer B. Balayya, sought to relocate seven ongoing cases to the CBI, alleging concerns over the CID's impartiality.

The bench, led by Justice Bela Trivedi, expressed strong disapproval of the petition, labeling it "completely false." Justice Trivedi issued a stern warning, indicating that any further comments regarding the petition could result in heavy fines.

When senior advocate Maninder Singh prepared to argue on behalf of Balayya, Justice Trivedi's frustration became evident. "Will you also argue such petitions?" the bench remarked, indicating their disbelief that a senior lawyer would engage in such matters. The Supreme Court proceeded to dismiss the petition unequivocally, instructing the parties involved to refrain from further comment on the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick