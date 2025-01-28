Live
Supreme Court dismisses petition to transfer CID cases against Chandrababu to CBI
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking the transfer of CID cases against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petition, filed by High Court lawyer B. Balayya, sought to relocate seven ongoing cases to the CBI, alleging concerns over the CID's impartiality.
The bench, led by Justice Bela Trivedi, expressed strong disapproval of the petition, labeling it "completely false." Justice Trivedi issued a stern warning, indicating that any further comments regarding the petition could result in heavy fines.
When senior advocate Maninder Singh prepared to argue on behalf of Balayya, Justice Trivedi's frustration became evident. "Will you also argue such petitions?" the bench remarked, indicating their disbelief that a senior lawyer would engage in such matters. The Supreme Court proceeded to dismiss the petition unequivocally, instructing the parties involved to refrain from further comment on the case.