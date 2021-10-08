Supreme Court gives green signal for CBI to probe on Adimulapu Suresh's assets case

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and his wife had received a backlash in the Supreme Court as it has given the green signal to the CBI to investigate the disproportionate assets. The Supreme Court has ruled out the judgment of the Telangana High Court and allowed the CBI to register an FIR and conduct an inquiry.



The CBI had registered a case in 2016 against Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh and his wife Vijayalakshmi, an IRS officer, on allegations of assets exceeding their income. An FIR was also registered in 2017. However, the Suresh couple challenged this in the Telangana High Court.

The High Court dismissed the CBI allegations stating that the affidavit filed by the CBI was erroneous and ordered a preliminary inquiry be done again and the case be registered again. The case then moved to the Supreme Court. Arguments in the case ended in the Supreme Court on the 22nd of last month, which gave the green signal to the CBI to investigate the case.