Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to 20 members in TDP office attack case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has concluded hearings regarding the attack on the residence of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the headquarters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This follows petitions filed by 20 individuals, including YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Jogi Ramesh and Devineni Avinash asking the duo not to leave the country.

The Court granted anticipatory bail to all 20 petitioners, which includes Avinash and Ramesh. During the hearings, the government's lawyer argued that the accused had not sought bail or anticipatory bail for three years, only approaching the court after the change in government. The prosecution claimed that this was indicative of their awareness of wrongdoing and the likelihood of the case coming to light with the new administration.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the attack occurred at a residence under Z-plus security, raising serious concerns about safety and accountability. The case also involves allegations under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The defence faced strong accusations, particularly against Avinash, described as the principal architect of the TDP office attack, with claims of non-cooperation in the ongoing investigation.