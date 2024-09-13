Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to YCP Leaders in TDP Office Attack Case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to several YCP leaders, including Devineni Avinash, Jogi Ramesh, Lella Appireddy, Talashila Raghuram, in connection with an alleged attack on a TDP office. This decision comes after the Andhra Pradesh High Court previously denied their request for anticipatory bail.

The YCP leaders had approached the Supreme Court following the High Court's refusal. As part of the bail conditions, Jogi Ramesh and Devineni Avinash have been ordered to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and to submit their passports within 48 hours.

The hearing regarding the case has been adjourned to November 4 to allow for further proceedings. Advocates Kapil Sibal, Neeraj Kishan Kaushal, and Allanki Ramesh represented the YCP leaders, presenting their arguments before the Supreme Court on the matter.