Supreme Court hears petition against GO 1, asks High Court to complete the trial

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court against GO No. 1 of Andhra Pradesh wherein the apex court made important comments regarding the investigation. The Supreme Court said that the division bench of AP High Court should finish the trial on GO No. 1 at the earliest. It suggested the petitioners to go to the High Court to give the final verdict quickly.



Meanwhile, it is known that the government has issued GO 1 banning rallies and dharnas without prior permission in AP. In this order, the opposition has challenged GO No. 1 in the High Court.



As a result, the AP High Court concluded the trial on January 24 and adjourned the verdict. Further, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court in view of the severe delay in the High Court.