Supreme Court issues notices to Bhaskar Reddy in YS Viveka murder case

Highlights

In a significant development in the ongoing Viveka Murder Case, Sunitha has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to the accused, Bhaskar Reddy.

In a significant development in the ongoing Viveka Murder Case, Sunitha has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to the accused, Bhaskar Reddy. The Supreme Court heard the petition on Friday and responded by issuing notices to Bhaskar Reddy, indicating that the matter will receive further judicial scrutiny.

As the case continues to capture public attention, the implications of the Supreme Court's decision could have a profound impact on the proceedings ahead.

