Supreme Court issues notices to respondents in AP govt's petition in Amaravati capital

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the respondents on the issues raised by the Andhra Pradesh government in the Court on the Amaravati capital. It directed the respondents to file an affidavit by January 31.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to this effect to a total of 161 people who are farmers and leaders of various parties. It is known that the state government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the verdict given by the state high court on Amaravati.

However, the Supreme Court had previously stayed only the High Court's verdict on the time limit for construction in Amaravati.