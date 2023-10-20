Live
- Hyderabad: Congress youth leader confident of giving tough fight to Akbaruddin
- YSR awards: AP Govt release list of 23 winners
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- "Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
- Anantapur: Govt ready to procure millets cultivated locally
Just In
Supreme Court to announce verdict on Naidu's SLP today
The Supreme Court and Vijayawada ACB court will hear various petitions regarding to Chandrababu Naidu's arrest and PT Warrant petition on Friday.
The Supreme Court and Vijayawada ACB court will hear various petitions regarding to Chandrababu Naidu's arrest and PT Warrant petition on Friday. Off which, the supreme court would deliver the verdict on the SLP petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill development case.
The hearing of arguments was held in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the Quash Petition filed by Chandrababu in the AP Skill Development Case and the judgment was reserved. The Court directed the lawyer of Naidu and CID to submit the written arguments.
On the other hand, the Supreme Court is likely to announce its decision on Friday on the petition filed by Chandrababu seeking anticipatory bail in the Fibernet Case. The case will be heard on Friday by Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela Trivedi bench.
The ACB court will hear the Naidu's petition regarding the health report and the increase of legal mulakat petitions.