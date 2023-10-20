Supreme Court to announce verdict on Naidu's SLP today

The Supreme Court and Vijayawada ACB court will hear various petitions regarding to Chandrababu Naidu's arrest and PT Warrant petition on Friday. Off which, the supreme court would deliver the verdict on the SLP petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill development case.



The hearing of arguments was held in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the Quash Petition filed by Chandrababu in the AP Skill Development Case and the judgment was reserved. The Court directed the lawyer of Naidu and CID to submit the written arguments.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court is likely to announce its decision on Friday on the petition filed by Chandrababu seeking anticipatory bail in the Fibernet Case. The case will be heard on Friday by Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela Trivedi bench.

The ACB court will hear the Naidu's petition regarding the health report and the increase of legal mulakat petitions.