Supreme Court to hear petition in YS Viveka murder in the afternoon

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case on Monday afternoon. It is known that Viveka's daughter Sunitha Reddy approached the Supreme Court challenging the relief given by the Telangana High Court on Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition. To this extent, the Supreme Court has again given relief to Avinash Reddy. The hearing on the petition has been postponed till today.



It is known that the Supreme Court bench adjourned the arrest of Avinash Reddy to Monday (April 24) while staying the interim orders given by the Telangana High Court based on Sunitha's petition. With this, the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud will take up the inquiry on Sunitha's petition after lunch today.

Earlier, Avinash Reddy approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the Viveka case. Telangana High Court has issued an interim order, giving him relief in this order.

On the other hand, it is known that the Supreme Court had previously ordered the CBI to complete the investigation of Viveka's case by April 30. But as the deadline is approaching, will the Supreme Court extend that date? It should be seen.