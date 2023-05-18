Supreme Court transfers petition on Erra Gangireddy's bail cancellation to vacation bench

Supreme Court Chief Justice Chandrachud expressed surprise over the cancellation of the conditional bail of Erra Gangi Reddy, the accused in Viveka's murder case. The Chief Justice examined the orders given to cancel the bail and release him again on a particular day and issued notices to the respondents. He Transferred the inquiry to a vacation bench, which will hold the hearing next week.



Sunitha Reddy who has filed a petition challenging the conditions imposed in the bail cancellation orders of the accused Erra Gangi Reddy on YS Viveka murder case. A bench headed by Chief Justice Chandra Choud heard Sunitha's petition.

Viveka's daughter Narreddy Sunitha Reddy approached the Supreme Court regarding the bail of Erra Gangireddy, the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. It is known that Telangana High Court has issued an order canceling the default bail of Gangireddy on 27th of last month. However, in view of the Supreme Court's deadline to complete the investigation by June 30, the High Court said in its order that Gangireddy should be released on bail on July 1.

Against this, Sunitha Reddy filed a petition in the Supreme Court. It is reported that she has mentioned in her petition that there are instances of Gangireddy abusing the flexibility given to her by the court when she was out on default bail.