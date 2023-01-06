Suspense lingers over venue for 'Waltair Veerayya' fete

Visakhapatnam: The venue of the pre-release event of mega star Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' scheduled on January 8 (Sunday) at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam is set to change. Citing security and safety concerns, the city police have requested the organisers to change the venue from the earlier RK Beach area. Among others, the suggestions include Andhra University grounds which will not lead to any hassles. Since the varsity is endowed with adequate parking space, the police opined that the campus would be more suitable for the pre-release event rather than RK Beach.

Normally, the beach road witnesses about 50,000 foot fall during weekends. If the admirers from across Andhra Pradesh arrive at the venue, the police mention that it might be tough to control the crowd. Keeping the recent stampede incidents of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in view, the city police made it clear that RK Beach may not be suitable for the organisers to host the event. Although arrangements were going on in full swing at RK Beach for the mega event, the organisers intend to meet again and take a call on the change of venue. The organisers expect a participation of scores of people.

According to the organisers, clarity on the venue is likely to arrive by Thursday night. The event is supposed to draw mega star admirers not just from Visakhapatnam but also from across North Andhra and other parts of AP. As actors Ravi Teja and Ram Charan are also expected to attend the event, the city police raised an objection over the venue. The event being scheduled on Sunday and at RK Beach, the main concern for the police turned out to be crowd management. Speaking to The Hans India, City Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said, "The main reason is to ensure that the beach is free of any stampede kind of situation. Generally, the beach road is crowded with tourists and visitors during weekends. To avoid further crowding, we requested the organisers to opt for another venue."