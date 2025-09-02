Live
SV Agricultural College will soon get Rs 1.5 cr biocontrol research project: ANGRAU V-C
Tirupati: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi said that a major research initiative on biocontrol methods in crop protection will soon be launched at Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College, Tirupati, under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) scheme with a funding of Rs 1.5 crore.
Speaking to the media on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor said the project includes establishment of an advanced research laboratory to focus on large-scale production and quality testing of key biocontrol agents such as Trichoderma viride and Pseudomonas. These bio-fungicides will be supplied to farmers to strengthen eco-friendly crop protection practices.
As part of ‘Waste to Wealth’ programme, the college has also received a Rs 20-lakh research grant from ICAR to promote black soldier fly farming, an innovative model for organic waste management and sustainable agriculture. In addition, an All-India Coordinated Research Project on mushrooms has been taken up with a funding of Rs 5.2 lakh.
The Vice-Chancellor highlighted several infrastructure upgrades at Tirupati campus, including modernisation of laboratories, creation of an insect museum, a new computer laboratory in Agri-Business Department, a question paper evaluation centre, and a waiting hall for students. A new women’s hostel is also being constructed with an allocation of Rs 3 crore, and a dedicated Placement Cell has been established to support career development.
The V-C also inaugurated the newly established evaluation centre and the ICAR-supported black soldier fly farming laboratory. Associate Dean Dr MV Ramana, Regional Agricultural Research Station Associate Director Dr V Sumathi, faculty members, and staff participated in the programme.