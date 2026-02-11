SV Ayurvedic College to be a centre of excellence: TTD JEO

Tirupati: The TTD Joint Executive Officer for Health & Education, Dr A Sharath stated that the Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College functioning under TTD should be developed into one of the best Ayurvedic institutions in the country as a Centre of Excellency.

On Tuesday, he inspected the SV Ayurvedic College and its attached hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO emphasized that the college and hospital should provide quality education along with efficient healthcare services so as to gain national recognition as a premiere institution.

He stressed the need to popularize the significance and uniqueness of ancient Ayurveda among the present generation. He also urged Ayurvedic doctors to undertake systematic research and emerge as a guiding force in the field.

The JEO H&E also stated that, as per the directives of the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, steps would be taken to identify issues in the institution and resolve them promptly.

He instructed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive report covering issues related to undergraduate and postgraduate students, infrastructure facilities, staffing, security and other related matters.

The JEO also called for encouraging students to take up innovative research in Ayurveda.

Earlier, Dr Sharath interacted with the students and enquired about the problems they were facing.

He later held discussions with the teaching staff and offered several suggestions and directed the engineering officials to examine the requirements for construction of necessary buildings for students and submit a detailed report.

College Principal Dr Renu Dixit briefed the JEO on the progress of the college and the day-to-day activities of the hospital.

SEs Venkateswarlu and Manoharam, EE Sumathi, teaching faculty of the college and other officials participated in the programme.