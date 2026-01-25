Swachh Andhra must become people’s way of life: Naidu

Nagari (Chittoor dist): Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said that Swachh Andhra should not remain a government programme but must evolve into a way of life for the people.

Addressing the Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra programme at Nagari in Chittoor district on Saturday, he underlined the importance of continuous public participation and sustained efforts to resolve people’s problems.

During the programme, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for solid waste management projects across the state and flagged off Swachha Rathas for waste collection.

He went around the stalls set up at the venue, reviewed products made by MEPMA and DWCRA women, and felicitated sanitation workers for their dedicated services before addressing the public gathering.

Naidu said the Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra initiative was launched a year ago as a people’s movement. He stressed that it would succeed only if people actively became partners in the programme.

As part of Swachh Andhra, developmental works worth Rs 573 crore are being taken up across the State. Under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, 101 integrated solid waste management projects are being implemented at a cost of Rs 510 crore.

For household waste processing, 9,048 home composting bins worth Rs 2.21 crore have been supplied to MEPMA resource persons. In rural areas, door-to-door waste collection is being strengthened under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin 2.0 with the deployment of 200 e-autos, 12,000 tricycles, and 5,000 pushcarts at a cost of Rs 6.7 crore.

The Chief Minister said large-scale cleanliness drives have been conducted for about a year, achieving record progress in legacy waste removal. In urban areas, 1.05 crore metric tonnes of old waste have been cleared so far, while 7 lakh metric tonnes have been removed from rural areas. He expressed his confidence that 100 per cent legacy waste clearance would be achieved by March 2026.

At present, door-to-door waste collection covers 97.26 per cent of urban households, while all panchayats have waste collection systems in place. The government aims to achieve 100 per cent coverage in both towns and villages by this March.

Naidu announced that four waste-to-energy plants will be taken up next month in Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa and Nellore under the PPP model, with production expected within two years. Proposals are also under consideration for similar plants in Vijayawada and Tirupati, which would eliminate dumping yards and reduce pollution.

The Chief Minister said that 10,790 wealth creation centres have been established, producing compost through self-help groups and supplying it to farmers. Through Swachh Rathas, dry waste such as plastic and paper is collected from households in exchange for essential goods. Currently, 30 Swachh Rathas are in operation, and another 70 will be introduced by March.

The Chief Minister reiterated the goal of making Andhra Pradesh a plastic-free State with people’s cooperation. He said the State, declared “open defecation-free” in 2018, will be upgraded to ODF Plus by this March. He also highlighted initiatives in schools, e-waste collection, mechanised road cleaning, sewage treatment plants, and rural drainage works. The state is emerging as a national model in circular economy and sustainable waste management, he added.Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman K Pattabhi Ram, district incharge minister M Ram Prasad Reddy, MP D Prasada Rao, MLA G Bhanu Prakash, Collector Sumit Kumar and others were present.