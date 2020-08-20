Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam spots in top ten cleanest cities

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Two cities in the Andhra Pradesh have been ranked in the top 10 in the cleanest cities announced by the central government. In the ranks announced on Thursday, Vijayawada has ranked 4th and Visakhapatnam is ranked 9th from Andhra Pradesh while Hyderabad has ranked 23rd in the list. In the rankings announced last year, Tirupati bagged ranked 8th and Vijayawada 12th, Visakhapatnam 23rd. However, this time Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam had found place in top ten while Tirupati had lost its place in the top 10 announced by the centre.

The city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh retained its top rank last year. Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam and Vadodara are among the top ten cities in Swachh Sarvekshan. Four cities from Gujarat and two cities each from Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh topped the list.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said that Visakhapatnam is developing rapidly in all sectors and this was evidenced by the fact that Vizag was ranked 9th in the Swachh Survekshan awards. Visakhapatnam which was ranked 23rd in the past, has moved up to 9th rank. On the occasion, he tweeted congratulating GVMC for working for the development of Visakhapatnam under the leadership of CM Jagan.

"Vizag is witnessing REAL PROGRESS on all metrics. The testimony for it is the fact that Vizag has JUMPED UP PHENOMENALLY and ended up with 9th RANK as against 23rd rank min the Swatch Survekshan 2020. Kudos to GVMC under the able leadership of Hon. CM YS Jagan garu," Vijayasai Reddy tweeted.