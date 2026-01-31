“Swadhyaya 2026” grandly inaugurated at PVKK Diploma College

Anantapur: A two-day district-level science exhibition titled “Swadhyaya-2026” was grandly inaugurated on Thursday at PVKK Diploma College in Rudrampeta, Anantapur city.

The chief guest for the event was Vishala Ferrer, Director of RDT Women’s Empowerment, Anantapur district, who inaugurated the exhibition. Speaking on the occasion, she said that preparing 179 models is no ordinary feat and this is a great opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge.

Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore, Chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Institutions, said that he hoped students would develop a scientific outlook from a young age and lead science and technology to new heights in the future to meet the needs of the people. He explained that “Swadhyaya” means self-study, and praised the projects exhibited by the students, saying that with their diploma education, they will be even more successful in the future. PVKK Diploma College Principal Dr GNS Vaibhav stated that the Swadhyaya programme is conducted with great prestige every year.

“This year, 179 models were on display, and over 4,500 students from various colleges and schools visited them,” he informed.