Swarnamukhi gets a fresh look as Srikalahasti prepares for Maha Sivaratri

Tirupati: Aheadof Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, Swarnamukhi River at Srikalahasti has been thoroughly cleaned to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the festival.

The river and its surroundings, which were earlier filled with garbage and foul smell, were inspected by Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy a few days back.

Following this, he immediately ordered swift action and closely coordinated with officials to speed up the cleaning works. The purification drive was taken up on a war footing and completed in a short time.

At the same time, with the Brahmotsavams drawing near, the MLA also reviewed the ongoing ‘Shivam to Shivam Road’ works. He directed officials to complete the project ahead of schedule so that pilgrims can move smoothly during the festive days.

Special arrangements were made to avoid traffic problems for local residents and devotees while the works were in progress. As per the MLA’s instructions, the newly developed river ghats and surrounding areas were fully cleaned and made comfortable for pilgrims.

Once neglected and polluted, Swarnamukhi River now presents a clean and pleasant sight, offering a better experience for devotees visiting the temple town. With thousands of devotees expected for Maha Sivaratri, people have welcomed the timely completion of development and sanitation works in the town.