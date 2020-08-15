Tadepalli: 'People's welfare top priority for this government' says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Tadepalli: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of Independence Day at the YSRCP Central Party Office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state government had credited Rs 60,000 crore directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. He asserted that the state government didn't renege on the welfare initiatives during the pandemic crisis, instead provided the assistance much earlier than the actual dateline.

The government was also going to distribute 30 lakh land pattas and provide housing for the poor, he said and added that the opposition party had stalled the novel initiative out of sheer jealousy.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state was effectively implementing the Covid containment measures by taking up massive screening for early identification of the virus.

The state has set an example to other states by following the best practices during Covid pandemic, right from establishment of quarantine centres, testing labs to the recruitment of health workers.

Party state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, official spokespersons Naramalli Padmaja, Narayana Murthy and others were present.