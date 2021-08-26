Tadepalligudem: Inspector Akula Raghu warned Girls of fraudsters on prowl in social media

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari): Town Inspector of Police Akula Raghu has called upon girls not to believe in calls or information shared by anonymous callers.

Following directives from SP Rahul Dev Sharma and Kovvuru DSP B Srinadh, he organised an awareness session on Disha app at Pragati College here on Thursday.

He helped the students and staff to download the app on their android phones for their safety in the hour of distress.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the girl students should be aware of online frauds in social media and always be alert from falling prey to the fraudsters.

He requested them to ignore messages appeared in social media in the name of lotteries. He urged them to seek help of the police by using the app when they feel in danger.

The students and others clarified their doubts on the app and its functioning on the occasion.