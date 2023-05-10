Take measures to make CM tour a success: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Kavali (Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has urged the officials to take measures for the success of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s one-day tour to Kavali on May 12.

Addressing a meeting of officials from different departments along with Collector M Harinarayanan here on Tuesday, the Minister has disclosed that during his one-day tour, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the process of distribution of Pattadar passbooks to 23,000 farmers whose dotted lands in 43,000 acres were excluded from the records in the SPSR Nellore district. He said it was decided to organise the Chief Minister’s programme in Kavali as a majority of issues pertaining to dotted lands were identified in Atmakuru and Kavali divisions. Later, the Agriculture Minister inspected the ongoing arrangements at the helipad and the public meeting venue at the ZP High School in the town. Kavali MLA R Prathap Kumar Reddy, MLCs B Masthan Rao, T Raghuram and others were present.