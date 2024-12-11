Take part in Revenue Saddasulu for redressal of land disputes

Lepakshi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Revenue Sadassulu provide the right platform for redressal of land disputes, stated District Collector T S Chethan.

Participating as a chief guest at the Revenue Sadassu here on Tuesday, the Collector said that people should make use of the Sadassulu to find solutions to their land disputes.

The Chief Minister’s message has been read out to the people on the occasion.

The Collector said that the local requirement of burial grounds is also being looked into. Land would be identified and allotted to the burial ground for conducting last rites of the departed souls. He advised local people to approach village elders or go to civil courts for redressal of civil issues. He advised farmers to pay water cess as responsible citizens.

He called upon people to go for land registrations in the event of transferring their land to others.

People should not expect the government to allot land of the water bodies as per law, for any purpose.

Chethan advised people to attend Revenue Sadassulu and get clear titles for their land including removal of their lands from the dotted lands ambit. The Revenue Sadassus would continue up to January 8, 2025.