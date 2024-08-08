Taking Indian art and culture to global level

Visakhapatnam : Epitomisinga tale of love, courage, righteousness and justice, a team of artistes take turns, including the US-origin ones, to exhibit their theatrical skills at ‘Ramaavan-A Musical’.

Based on the epic ‘The Ramayana’, the presentation blends Indian Classical dance form, music and performing arts along with contemporary elements such as opera and jazz as well.

Conceptualised, adapted, directed, choreographed and stage-designed by Rimli Roy, founder and executive director of Surati for Performing Arts, the play brings artistes from across boundaries.

Surati has been presenting performing arts across the globe. “But this was the first time we performed ‘Ramaavan-A Musical’ in Visakhapatnam as part of the ‘India tour 2024’, workshops and performances, following the one we staged in Bengaluru. The response is overwhelming. In Western countries too, the performing art is viewed with great respect. They are quite appreciative about Indian culture and tradition and look forward to our presentations,” Rimli Roy shares with The Hans India.

Taking a slice of Indian art and culture wherever she stages a show, Rimli Roy is keen on delivering a universal message of inclusion depicting ‘unity in diversity’ by presenting performing arts, highlighting cultural experiences and themes that focus on Indian culture across the world. Apart from ‘Ramaavan-A Musical’, some of her shows include ‘Glimpses of India’ and ‘Tyohaar’. Born and raised in Kolkata, Rimly Roy moved to New Jersey later and is running an arts and entertainment studio. Having come from a family of artistes and dancers, she says that getting into the field of arts is natural. Trained in Odissi Bharatanatyam and Manipuri dance forms, her shows bring performers from diverse ethnic backgrounds and communities together.

Surati has been contributing towards connecting with underprivileged communities in the United States. In future, it has plans to design an outreach initiative and provide training to children belonging to economically disadvantaged sections in various performing art disciplines.

