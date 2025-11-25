Tamil Nadu Food Festival begins at Novotel

Vijayawada: The rich and diverse culinary flavours of Tamil Nadu have arrived in the city as Novotel Vijayawada Varun hosts a week-long Tamil Nadu Food Festival, offering guests an immersive journey into the state’s gastronomic heritage.

The festival, being held till November 28, transforms Food Exchange, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, into a vibrant showcase of Tamil culture and cuisine.

At the centre of the festival is Chef Kaviyarasu Sundarraju, a member of the South India Chefs’ Association, known for his expertise in traditional Tamil cuisines such as Chettinadu, Kongunadu, Achi Samayal, Madurai specialities, and Nanjil Nadu (Kanyakumari) dishes. His cooking emphasises authenticity, regional flavours, and the preservation of age-old culinary techniques.

Executive Chef Sivaramakrishna J said, “Tamil Nadu cuisine carries the rhythm of tradition and the warmth of families who cooked from the heart. Chef Kaviyarasu’s culinary showcases across India have earned acclaim for their authenticity, balanced flavours, and refined presentation, and we are delighted to host him.”