TDP a true reflection of aspirations of Telugus, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party national President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that TDP is the true reflection of the aspirations of Telugu people.

On the occasion of the 44th foundation day of TDP, he conveyed his thoughts to the ‘TDP family members’.

“The Telugu Desam Party, founded by the epoch-making NTR, is a true reflection of the aspirations of generations of Telugu people. We are steadfastly following his principle of providing food, clothing and shelter to the poor,” he posted on X.

“The Telugu Desam Party belongs to its workers. The founding day is our family festival. On this festive occasion, I extend my personal best wishes to every worker,” he said.

TDP general secretary and Andhra Pradesh Minister for human resources development and information technology, Nara Lokesh, in his message, recalled that the TDP was born for the self-respect and upliftment of the Telugu people.

“Inspired by the legendary actor and global icon, the late NT Rama Rao, who declared that society is the temple and the people are the gods, the TDP stood as a support for the poor people. It was only after the emergence of TDP that the oppressed, poor, and weaker sections in society gained political and social recognition,” he said.

Lokesh claimed that the party that introduced welfare to the nation is the Telugu Desam Party. “On the occasion of the founding day of the Telugu Desam Party, which is marching forward with the goal of making Telugu people number one in the world, heartfelt congratulations to everyone,” added Lokesh, who is the son of Chandrababu Naidu.

On March 29, 1982, N.T. Rama Rao, a popular Telugu actor, formed the TDP on the slogan of Telugu self-respect. NTR, as he was popularly called, created a record of sorts by coming to power within nine months of forming the party.

NTR died in January 1996, a few months after his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu led a revolt against him to become the chief minister of then undivided Andhra Pradesh. Naidu led TDP to power in 1999 and remained chief minister till 2004, when Congress wrested power.

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, TDP formed the first government in the residuary state. In 2019, the party lost power to YSRCP led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP-led NDA stormed to power in 2024 in the state with Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister.



