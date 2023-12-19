TDP activists head to Polipalli to attend Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting

Amid conclusion of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra, thousands of TDP leaders and activists embarked on a journey to attend the Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting on December 20.

A special train, named the NTR Express, was arranged from the district to transport TDP activists. The train commenced its journey from Dharmavaram and made stops at Anantapur and Gutti railway stations to pick up TDP activists.

Telugu Desam Party members from the 14 constituencies of the district gathered at Dharmavaram and Anantapur Gutti Railway Station. The arrival of TDP ranks has turned Anantapur railway station into a yellow.