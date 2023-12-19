Live
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
- Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
Just In
TDP activists head to Polipalli to attend Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting
Highlights
Amid conclusion of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra, thousands of TDP leaders and activists embarked on a journey to attend the Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting on December 20.
A special train, named the NTR Express, was arranged from the district to transport TDP activists. The train commenced its journey from Dharmavaram and made stops at Anantapur and Gutti railway stations to pick up TDP activists.
Telugu Desam Party members from the 14 constituencies of the district gathered at Dharmavaram and Anantapur Gutti Railway Station. The arrival of TDP ranks has turned Anantapur railway station into a yellow.
