TDP announces state Committees with 219 members, women gets priority

The Andhra Pradesh TDP has announced the state committee with 219 members. Of these, 18 are vice presidents, 16 are general secretaries, 18 are delegates, 58 are executive secretaries, 108 are secretaries of state and one is a treasurer respectively. The TDP said that 61 per cent of the posts were given to the poor and weaker sections giving priority to 50 sub-castes. As much as 41 per cent for BCs, 11 per cent for SCs, 3 per cent for STs and 6 per cent for minorities were given seats in the new committee. Interestingly, former Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy's brother Nallari Kishore Kumar has been given a key post. He was appointed as General Secretary of the Central Committee.



The TDP said they had given the posts to those who works well being in the opposition parties irrespective of nepotism. Many newcomers who have not held any positions in the party so far have been given a chance in the state committee. Chandrababu is taking many tough decisions with the idea of ​​presenting the party to the future. On the other hand, leaders said that the committee was set up with the sole aim of bringing transparency to the party without succumbing to the recommendations and pressures.

The party high command said that the state committee is announced balancing all the equations be it performance, regional, castes and those who are in the forefront to fight against the government over people's struggle. It is also noted that the party posts have been increased as it has been made on the basis of parliamentary constituencies. Meanwhile, the party strongly believes that the new committee will be very useful in coming back to power.



