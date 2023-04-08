TDP cadres stage rally with 'Say no to drugs' in Kurnool

Kurnool: TDP leaders alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has transformed the 'Annapurna' Andhra Pradesh into 'Ganja and Drug Andhra Pradesh.'

Addressing at Gayathri estate after taking out a rally with the slogan 'Say no to drugs' in Kurnool town on Friday, TDP leaders Ramanjaneyulu, S Abbas, Raju, J Chandrakala Bai, Shaik Mumtaj, Sanjeeva Lakshmi, Lalitha Kumar, TV Rajya Lakshmi, Vijaya Lakshmi said that the Centre has disclosed the drugs business in Andhra Pradesh touched nadir in 'Smuggling in India' report. To educate people not to become addicted towards drugs, they said that once Andhra Pradesh state was exporting paddy to various states across the country. In due course of time, exporting paddy has been replaced by ganja and drugs, they said. The central finance department in its report released in 2021-22, has stated that Andhra Pradesh stands first in ganja and drugs business compared to other states. The Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) has seized 18,267 kg drugs.

In addition to drugs, the CRPF also seized 1,057 kg ganja and 165 tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 97 crore. During the TDP government, Andhra Pradesh stood first in ease of doing business and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme works. Now it has been replaced with ganja, drugs and illegal transportation. The leaders said that in 2021, a total of 7,49,761 kg ganja was seized in the country. Of it, 2,00,588 kg was from AP.

The leaders said it is very unfortunate that ganja is being transported in thousands of tons on everyday basis but the departments concerned have filed only 1,775 cases. This clearly states how the government is supporting the illegal business, they said and alleged the Chief Minister and his party leaders are encouraging the ganja and drug mafia in the state for their selfish interests. Due to unemployment, the people in a depressed state, were addicted to the drugs.

The leaders alleged that the ganja crop was cultivated 15,000 acres in Visakha and East Godavari districts under the eyelashes of Vijaya Sai Reddy and local YSRC leaders. In the YSRC government, the police are being used only to house arrest the TD partymen and filing false cases instead of protecting the law and order. The leaders urged the youth and people not to become addicted to drugs and spoil their golden future.